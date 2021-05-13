1937-2021 • Island City
Crescence “Cres” L. Bakker, 84, of Island City, died May 10, 2021, at her residence. A memorial service was held May 13 at Grace Community Lutheran Church.
Known as Cres, she was born Jan. 16, 1937, in Springfield, Minnesota, to Lester and Josephine Donner. In high school Cres fell in love with Russ Bakker, whom she married on Oct. 2, 1955. Three children soon followed. Russ and Cres raised their kids in Southern California where they devoted their time to serving at Peace Lutheran Church and coaching youth sports. In 1979 they moved to La Grande.
Cres held several clerical positions, culminating in a 16-year career as office manager for the Oregon Fish & Wildlife until she retired in 1996.
Cres loved spending time outdoors: fishing at the river, hunting game and mushrooms in the mountains, and growing flowers. It was her joy to provide for her family, and serving others was her priority. She was a mom and grandma to many.
Cres was always up for a game of cards or a trip to Wildhorse. She had a quick wit and could dish it out and receive it back with grace and laughter. She held firm convictions and strong opinions, never hesitating to express them.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Russ; children and their spouses, Curt and Carol Bakker, Vicki and Tony Hodak, and Scott Bakker; brothers and sisters-in law, Don Donner, Dick and Jan Donner, and Jim and Kathy Donner; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and four nieces and nephews.
