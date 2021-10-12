Dale Duane Johnson, 58, of La Grande, died Oct. 1, 2021, as a result of a farming accident in Imbler. A celebration of his life will begin at 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at Gilbert Hall on the Eastern Oregon University campus, La Grande.
Dale was born Sept. 13, 1963, in Greeley, Colorado, to Gordon Johnson and Elen (Hartman) Johnson. He lived in Ault and Windsor, Colorado, and in Island City, Imbler and La Grande. He attended school in Ault and Windsor and at Island City Elementary, La Grande Middle School and La Grande High School. He played football for the LHS Tigers.
Dale married Robin Mary English on Dec. 31, 1983. He worked in farming and agriculture. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, coaching and family activities.
Survivors include his wife, Robin Johnson of La Grande; sons and daughters-in-law, Eric and Beth Johnson of Union and Daniel and Sara Johnson of Union; daughter and son-in-law, Calla and Scott Nearing of La Grande; siblings and their spouses, Lorinda and Don Blakely of La Grande, Dana and Sid Snow of Litchfield, Nebraska, Lyle Johnson of La Grande, and Jenell and Mike Howland of Cottage Grove; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Elen Johnson.
