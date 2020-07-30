1969-2020 • Formerly of Cove
Daniel Bryan Girdner, 50, formerly of Cove, died May 28.
Daniel was born Dec. 17, 1969, in La Grande and grew up in Cove. He earned a degree in drafting and worked for a time for an architect. Daniel loved basketball and was a Phoenix Suns fan. One of his greatest moments was going to Russia where he taught basketball to kids attending a camp in Siberia.
When Daniel was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, he quickly learned lessons in perseverance, endurance and humility. Daniel had a sincere heart for others. He was an inspiration to everyone he met, and everyone was his friend. Family meant everything to him.
Daniel had a quirky sense of humor and a great laugh and was spontaneous with his antics. His faith in God was what gave him the strength to face each day with his contagious smile. He leaves behind a legacy of strength and determination.
Surviving relatives include his parents, Robert and Charlotte Girdner; sisters, RuthAnn Zigler, Sharon Markum and Nancy Acord; brother, Stephen Girdner; three nieces and nine nephews; and eight great-nieces and six great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Esthermarie.
