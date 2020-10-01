1931-2020 • La Grande
Darlene Villines, 89, of La Grande, died Sept. 23 at Grande Ronde Hospital. A public service is not planned at this time.
Darlene was born Sept. 13, 1931, in La Grande, to Peter Sr. and Millie O’Rourke, and attended La Grande schools. She married Herbert Villines on July 31, 1948, and they lived in La Grande until Herb retired and they moved to Salem. They later returned to La Grande.
Darlene and Herb enjoyed the Eagles, bowling and square dancing. She loved her flowers and going on long drives and she was devoted to her family.
Surviving relatives include her children, Linda Villines of Salem, Denise Bushman of Salem and Ron Villines and his wife, Judy, of Vancouver, Washington; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herb, four sisters, one brother, and one son-in-law.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation in care of Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, 1502 Seventh St., La Grande 97850.
