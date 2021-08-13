1944-2021
La Grande
Darrel Lee Williams 76, of La Grande, died July 7, 2021. A service was held Aug. 7 at the Summerville Cemetery.
Darrel was born in 1944 in Pasco, Washington, to Hank and Verna Williams. He grew up in La Grande and graduated from La Grande High School. His whole life, he loved to hunt, fish and go camping. He enjoyed family gatherings — the more family, the more stories to tell and fun to be had. He also loved going to car races and music from the 1950s and early 1960s.
Darrel learned to be a concrete finisher and worked many jobs throughout the early years with his dad. He was also a talented carpenter, and when he added roofing to his specialties, he was able to become a general contractor, living most of those years in Hermiston.
Surviving children include his two children and their families, his sister, and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.