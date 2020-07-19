1934-2020 • Enterprise
Dave M. Murrill, 86, of Enterprise, died July 14 at Wallowa Memorial Hospital. A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. July 25 at the Enterprise Cemetery.
Dave was born March 16, 1934, in Enterprise, to Hilbert and Alta (Fordice) Murrill. He was raised at the round barn homestead in the Flora area. In 1952 he graduated from Flora School and joined the U.S. Navy. He served on repair ships as a welder.
After being discharged in 1957, Dave returned to Wallowa County and worked for Caterpillar as a welder and heavy-duty equipment mechanic for many years. He also worked for Dougherty Logging and the Wallowa County Road Department.
On Nov. 21, 1959, Dave married Particia Kaufman in Lewiston, Idaho. They made their home in Enterprise and welcomed a son, Arley, and daughters, Lela and Velda. They raised sheep, pigs and cattle. Those cattle were Dave’s favorite.
Dave was an amazing horseman and anyone who was blessed to get to ride or purchase a horse he had started knew they had a good one. He loved roping, be it in the branding pen or team roping. Weekends during the spring were spent at various ranches in Wallowa County dragging calves to the fire.
After retiring as a mechanic from the Wallowa County Road Department in 1996, Dave started his dream job of day riding for local ranchers. He spent 16 years in the saddle riding for Buckhorn Ranch along with his buddies Greg Jennings, Mike Guentert and Bud Botts.
Dave loved to play the fiddle and mandolin. Flora dances, jam sessions and family gatherings were always livened up by his music and singing. He also wrote and recited cowboy poetry at local events.
Dave enjoyed hunting with his boys and gathering cattle with his “pin curl crew” girls. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Blue Mountain Fiddlers and Wallowa County Fair Board, and an honorary member of the Enterprise FFA Chapter. Selected as a Friend of 4-H in 2005 for his many years of working in the livestock auction ring, Dave loved seeing the youth and their 4-H and FFA projects.
Surviving relatives include his wife of 60 years, Pat Murrill of Enterprise; son and daughter-in-law, Arley and Becky Murrill, of Lewiston, Idaho; daughters and sons-in-law, Velda and Greg Bales and Lela and Ken Kunkle of Enterprise; brothers, Loren, Leonard and Hubert Murrill; sister, Lanette Widick; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilbert and Alta Murrill, and brother, Wade Murrill.
