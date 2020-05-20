Union • 1964-2020
David Earl Graham, 55, of Union, died May 16 at his residence. A service will be held May 23 at 11 a.m. at the La Grande Church of Christ.
David was born Dec. 11, 1964, in La Grande, to Eldredge Earl and Cheryl Anne Graham. He attended school in Union and graduated from Union High School in 1984. David played football and was a member of the wrestling team. He also attended GTA feed school and sheep shearing school.
A member of 4H and FFA, David showed sheep, beef, dairy and hogs and earned numerous awards and recognition. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his ATV and snowmobile. He also loved to BBQ, cook outdoors and to go camping.
David was a member of Eastern Oregon Miners Association, for which he was a board member and an officer. He was also a member of Eastern Oregon Miners and Prospectors and the Church of Christ in La Grande.
Surviving relatives include his father, Eldredge Earl Graham of Union; sister, Lory Anne Graham of Union; and nephews and spouses, Joshua and Trisha Stout of Union, Calvin and Brooke Stout of Union, and Jordan and Shelby Stout of Salem.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Cheryl Anne Graham.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Union Pitchforks 4H Club (1736 N. First St., Union 97883) or the Eastern Oregon Miners Association (P.O. Box 932, Baker City 97814).
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
