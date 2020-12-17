1934-2020 • La Grande
Dr. David Emmet Kerley, PhD, 86, of La Grande, died Nov 24. He will be interred alongside his wife in the Grandview Cemetery. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande.
David was born April 1, 1934, in Eugene, to Vernon Emmet and Harriet Viola (Brown) Kerley. He attended high school in Eugene and graduated from high school in 1952. In 1955, he married Nancy Louise Stanley.
In 1964, David and Nancy moved their family to La Grande, where he began teaching at what is now Eastern Oregon University. He taught biology classes at Eastern and finished his PhD during summer courses at Oregon State University. He retired from EOU in 1997.
David was an outdoorsman, a naturalist and a photographer, and he loved dogs. From 1997 to 2002 he served as the director of the Blue Mountain Humane Association in La Grande. He also was a member of the National Wildlife Society and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Surviving relatives include his children, Lucinda Kerley of Eugene, Linda Kerley of the Russian far east and Michael Kerley of La Grande; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy, in 2009; son, Thomas Timmothy, in 1978; and sister, Janet Speelman.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kerley Memorial Scholarship fund at Eastern Oregon University Foundation, One University Blvd., La Grande 97850.
Online condolences may be left at www.danielsknopp.com.
