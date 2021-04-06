1968-2021 • North Powder
David Wayne Council, 52, of North Powder, died March 21 at Grande Ronde Hospital. A celebration of his life will be held June 26 at 1 p.m. at the North Powder City Park. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
David was born Dec. 13, 1968, in The Dalles, to Murray and Cecilia (Lovely) Council. He resided in The Dalles, La Grande and North Powder. He attended Greenwood Elementary School and La Grande Middle School and graduated from La Grande High School. He later attended what is now Eastern Oregon University.
David was employed at the Wildhorse Casino as a “Keno Runner” until he had to leave the position due to an illness. He enjoyed fishing, camping, bingo, playing cards and video games. He was a member of the Wolf Creek Grange, where he was very active in all activities and was the AARP president for two years.
Surviving relatives include his mother, Cecilia of North Powder; brother, Coy T. Council of North Powder; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Murray, and grandparents, Thomas and Elva Lovely and Claud and Rosa Council.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
