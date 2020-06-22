1960-2020 • La Grande
Deborah Dawn Brock, 59, of La Grande, died June 18 at her residence after fighting a valiant battle with cancer. A viewing will be held 9-11 a.m. June 24 at Loveland Funeral Chapel, La Grande. Masks are requested, and no more than five people at a time will be permitted in the chapel. A graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. the same day at the Enterprise Cemetery. A memorial service is planned for July 6 in La Grande.
Deborah was born July 10, 1960, at Fort Hood, Texas, to Leslie Eugene and Barbara Ann (Morris) Dinesen. She resided in Yuma, Arizona, during her youth; in Gillette, Wyoming, as a young adult; and in La Grande for the last 18 years. She married Elbert Brock on Oct. 13, 1999, in Buffalo, Wyoming.
Although Deborah’s life was fraught with medical illnesses, which caused much suffering throughout her life. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and wife. She cherished her nieces and nephews.
Surviving relatives include her mother and stepfather, Barbara and Errol Roberts of La Grande; sisters, Cynthia Lynn Vliem and husband, Dave, of Rapid City, South Dakota, Melodie Anne Dinesen of La Grande, and Stephanie Hope Shaul of La Grande; brother, Steven Lee Dinesen of Boise, Idaho; and five nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Merl and Anne Morris; father, Leslie Eugene “Denny” Dinesen; and husband, Elbert Brock.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.