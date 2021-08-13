1959-2021
La Grande
Debra “Debbie” Louise Rachau, 61, of La Grande, died Aug. 4, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. A celebration of her life will be held Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. at the Elgin Community Center.
Also known as Debbie, she was born Dec. 23, 1959, in La Grande, to Gerald and Ione (Hobbick) Hinze. She lived in La Grande, Elgin, Portland and Tri-Cities. She graduated from North Clackamas High School and was married to Tom Rachau.
Debbie worked as a caregiver at Riverside Adult Foster Home. She loved her residents more than anything and took great joy in buying them gifts at Christmas and other holidays. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by all. She enjoyed scrapbooking, baking and animals.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Tom Rachau of La Grande; daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Raymand Johnson of La Grande; son, Jerry Hinze of La Grande; mother, Ione Hobbick of Elgin; siblings, Danny Hinze of La Grande, Rhonda Hinze of La Grande, Deanna Hogan of La Grande, Erick Hinze of Elgin, and Wayne Hinze of Alaska; one grandchild, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Hinze.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
