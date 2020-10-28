1931-2020 • Formerly of Summerville
Delores LaVern Severe-Fielding, 89, of Pendleton and formerly of Summerville, died Oct. 22. A funeral will begin at 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Pendleton, followed by a graveside service at Olney Cemetery. The services will be streamed live on the Pendleton Pioneer Chapel Folsom Bishop Facebook page.
Delores was born April 1, 1931, in Pendleton, to Cecil S. and Idell Mae (Fletcher) Brown. She attended grades one to 12 in Pendleton. She also attended Western Union training school in Santa Cruz, California.
On Feb. 14, 1951, Delores married Billy Carl Severe of Pendleton. She and Bill had seven sons: Randy, Robin, Curtis, Stewart, Monty, Clinton and Shawn. She was widowed in 1993, and a second marriage ended in divorce due to spousal violence. On Nov. 13, 1998, she began her third and happy marriage with Marion “Pat” Orland Fielding. Pat, whose wife had passed away, had five children from his first marriage. Pat’s children are Alan Fielding, Shannon Fielding Barber, Jill Fielding, Danny Fielding and Brian Fielding. The families blended well with happiness. Delores was widowed again on July 9, 2011, with Pat’s passing.
Delores worked as a secretary and on the side had a musical career. She played guitar in the family band and also sang and yodeled at cowboy poetry gatherings in Elko, Nevada, Meridian, Idaho, and Pendleton. She entertained at the Pendleton Round-Up Main Street Show and sang for President Ford when he held his political rally in Pendleton on his second run for president.
Delores also loved gardening and riding her horses. She found joy in raising her sons. She was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Surviving relatives include her sister and brother-in-law, Sylvia and Ray Munns of McMinnville; sons and daughters-in-law, Randall and Rosemary Severe, Curtis and Debbie Severe, Monty and Crystal Severe of Pendleton, Robin and Cindy Severe of Helix, Stewart and Michelle Severe of Burns, Clint Severe of Raymondville, Missouri, and Shawn and Evalee Severe of Anchorage, Alaska; stepchildren and spouses, Alan and Deanne Fielding of Touche, Washington, Jill Fielding of Gig Harbor, Washington, Shannon and Lowell Barber of Pasco, Washington, Danny and Christine Fielding of Midvale, Utah, and Brian and Vivionni Fielding of Brazil; 14 grandchildren and great-grandchildren from the Severe boys; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren from the stepchildren.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Nita Brown, Glen Brown and Gilbert Brown.
Online condolences may be made at www.pioneerchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.