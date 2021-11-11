Delta R. Phelps, 75, of Summerville, died Oct. 30, 2021, in Spokane, Washington, due to complications from a short battle with cancer. A graveside service will be held Nov. 26 at 1:30 p.m. at the Summerville Cemetery. A celebration of her life and dinner will immediately follow at the Odd Fellows Hall on Main Street in Summerville.
Delta was born Dec. 30, 1945, in Enterprise, to Mary Lou (Lathrop) Huffman. She was the eldest of four children. She met her future husband, Roger Phelps, in Prineville. They were married in 1964 and had three children: Mike, Nikki and Tim. They lived in La Grande until 1972, when they moved to their forever home on 20 acres outside of Summerville.
Delta worked for Boise Cascade in Elgin for 33 years until retiring in 2011. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She especially loved baking them their favorite goodies and giving gifts.
Delta enjoyed sewing, knitting and woodworking and always had a project going on. She liked traveling and vacations at the Oregon Coast. She enjoyed outdoor activities including gardening, snowmobiling, horseback riding, mushroom hunting and daily walks in the woods.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Phelps of Summerville; children and their spouses, Mike and Sheila Phelps of Elgin, Nikki Phelps of Spokane, Washington, and Tim and Jenny Phelps of Summerville; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve and Karen Huffman of Sutherlin and Craig and Kylene Huffman of La Grande; nephew and wife, Bill and Tia Koops of Hermiston; and many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lou; sister, Billie; and a granddaughter and two great-grandsons.
