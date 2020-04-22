Formerly of La Grande • 1948-2020
Dempsey Voss, 71, formerly of La Grande, died April 10 after a two-year battle with cancer. He will be cremated and buried at a later date in a private ceremony with his immediate family. Arrangements are under the direction of Life Tributes Cremation Center of Kennewick, Washington.
Dempsey was born in 1948 in Arkansas. In the early 1950s, the family relocated to Tulare, California, and Dempsey graduated from Tulare Western High School in 1966. He married Rhonda in 1968, and they celebrated their 51st anniversary this past year.
In 1996, after selling his sporting goods store in Tulare, Dempsey and Rhonda moved to the La Grande area so he could live closer to the Eagle Cap Wilderness that he loved so much. In 2014 they relocated from Oregon to Washington to be closer to family.
Dempsey loved being outdoors and most any day you would find him outside whether it be working in the yard and garden, shooting his bow, going for drives to enjoy nature or preparing for his next hunting trip.
Dempsey was a giving man who was always willing to help out his family, friends and neighbors. He loved sharing his outdoor experiences with others and then reliving those stories over and over with those close to him. With his playful nature, he was always up for a good game of cards.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Rhonda; daughters, Veronica Koch and Valerie Voss; son-in-law, David; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Elsie Voss, and siblings, Jack Voss Jr. and Pam Canby.
In lieu of flowers or cards, the family asks you think of him next time you’re up in the mountains.
