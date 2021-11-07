Dennis Claude Law, 67, formerly of La Grande, died Oct. 19, 2021, at home in Nevada.
Dennis was born Sept. 25, 1954, in Denver, Colorado, to Edgar Law and Lucy Law. He was their fifth child. Ten months after his birth, the family moved to a little town near Durango, Colorado, where they had an old house on two acres. He grew up poor, but never realized that he was poor because there was always fresh meat and garden-grown vegetables and fruit on the table.
Dennis learned the value of hard work since everyone had to pitch in taking care of the garden, fruit trees and livestock and irrigating the pasture. There was always love and happiness in their home, no matter what the financial situation was, and there was always time to ride the neighbor’s horses, usually bareback, and explore the nearby woods.
Dennis was a Vietnam-era Marine Corps veteran. He lived in a variety of places, including Oregon, where he was a mail carrier in La Grande. He also lived in Alaska, Colorado, Wyoming and Nevada, working as an aircraft mechanic, dairy farmer, Halliburton oilfield worker and jack-of-all-trades for a natural gas company. He finally retired and decided to try his hand at writing, inspired by his grandfather who wrote his life’s story when he was 85 years old. He wrote under the pen name C. Emerson Law.
Dennis lived contentedly alone in Nevada on two acres where he loved using his tractor and planting things that would never grow in Alaska. He also loved gold prospecting in the Nevada hills, writing his books, riding horses and singing karaoke at Club 40.
Surviving relatives include his sons, Christopher, Benjamin and Justin Law; one grandson; and siblings, Steve Law, Marry Freestone and Darlene Bawden.
Condolences may be sent to his family in care of Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, 1502 Seventh St., La Grande 97850.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.