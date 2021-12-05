Derrell "Jim" James Tooke, 78, of La Grande, died Nov. 27, 2021. A memorial service will be held Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post 43, La Grande. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande.
Known as Jim, he was born July 22, 1943, in Enid, Oklahoma, but he was a Texan, tried and true. He spent many years around the San Antonio area. He received a PhD in mathematics from Texas A & M University in 1986. He was a professor at several universities until his retirement from Eastern Oregon University in 2009. He married Colleen on May 20, 2005, and adopted her three children: Cory, Ryan and Kate.
Jim was a teacher first. He had a passion for it. He enjoyed announcing sporting events and received an award at EOU as “The Voice of the Mountaineers.” He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
Jim was known for his quick wit and storytelling. He loved country music, especially George Strait and Willie Nelson. He was a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy with an extensive T-shirt collection he donned daily.
Survivors include his sisters, Susan Hodges of New Braunfels, Texas, Celia Kupersmith of Reno, Nevada, and Kate Newman of Dallas, Texas; wife, Colleen Tooke of La Grande; and children, Cory Macavoy of La Grande, Ryan Tooke, U.S. Air Force, and Kate Sanders of La Grande.
He was preceded in death by his adopted father, Howard Goldstucker, and his mother, Mary Jane Goldstucker. He was very close to both of them.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
