1961-2020 • La Grande
Diana Jo Tannlund, 59, of La Grande, died Oct. 16 at a local care facility. A service will be held at a later time.
Diana was born on Feb. 14, 1961, in Lebanon, to Carl and Lynne (Smith) Pemberton. She resided in La Grande, Imbler and Elgin and in Winnemucca, Nevada She attended schools in the La Grande School District and the Hillcrest Youth Correctional Facility and received a GED from Chemeketa Community College. She married Charles Cambell and they later divorced. She then married Michael Tannlund.
Diana was employed with the Davis Brothers Carnival. She enjoyed reading, listening to music, family time, cooking shows and crafting. In her high school years, she was a gymnast.
Diana was an exceptional mother and grandmother. She participated in Relay for Life and the Drug-Free Relay.
Surviving relatives include her children and their partners, Terrance and Britany Cambell of La Grande, Dorothy Cambell and Travis Reed of La Grande, Philip and Elizabeth Tannlund of Nyssa, and Jessica Tannlund of La Grande; brothers and sisters-in-law, Scott and Debbie Dyche of Washington, and Earnest and Connie Pemberton of Salt Lake, Utah; sister, Cheryl Dyche of Pennsylvania; 21 grandchildren; and 12 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Tannlund, and sister, Leslie Land.
