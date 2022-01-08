Dillon Lee Rogers, 38, of Elgin passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, Boise, ID. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring at his Nana’s house in Reno.
Dillon was born on January 20, 1983, at St. Mary’s, Reno, NV, to Bruce and Heidi Rogers. He resided in Reno, NV, Gardnerville, NV, and Elgin, OR. He attended Veterans, Scarcelli, Pa Wa Lu, and Douglas High School, where he was on the basketball and football teams.
Dillon was employed at Local Harvest, Timber’s Feedery, and Michael’s Motor Sports, Reno, NV. Dillon was a kind and humorous man that had a deep love for his family. He loved his mom’s cooking, shooting with his dad, Jeopardy, reptiles, Shark Week, Atlantis Sunday Brunch – Prime Rib and Crab. Most of all, he loved sharing his knowledge and time with his nephew, Timber.
Dillon is survived by his parents, Heidi Rogers of Cove, OR, and Bruce Rogers of Elgin, OR; sisters, Harvest Rogers-Cocke (David) of Elgin, OR, Karina Heavilin (Justin) of Reno, NV, and Sydney Heavilin of Reno, NV; four nieces and nephews, Timber and Maple Cocke and Phoenix and Luna Baker; aunts and uncles, Jared and Debbie Rogers, Susie and Casey Harris, Peggy and Dan Morris, Steve Frandsen, Christy Frandsen-Oiz, Tracey Nelson, Scott and Lynda Frandsen, Lisa Webb, Michela and Robert Leighton, Kathy Brill and Leslie Rogers; grandmother, Billie Jean Rogers; and Nana, Joy Jaqueline Frandsen. Dillon had 33 cousins that rallied together in prayer, love, warmth, laughter, and comfort, in the last few weeks of his life, just as they have always done for one another. He will be missed by all. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jared “Bud” Rogers; grandfather, Jerald Lee Frandsen; cousin, Cambria J. Leighton; and aunt, Elayne Frandsen.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.