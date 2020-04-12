Union
Don E. Wood, 91, of Union, died March 5. As he requested, there will not be a formal service.
Don was a veteran and spent most of his career working in various sawmills during the timber and lumber heydays. He was a prolific reader and avid walker, maintaining his fitness and vigor to the very end.
Surviving relatives include his daughter, Denise; one grandchild; sister, Shirley; and his significant other, Wendy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Diana; son, Dallas; and sister, Nellie Mae.
