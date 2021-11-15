Donald E. Miller, 71, of Enterprise, died Oct. 27, 2021, at his home. A joint graveside funeral service for Don and his brother, Mike, officiated by Lee Bollman, will be held at 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Enterprise Cemetery, followed by a celebration of their lives at the Enterprise VFW Hall.
Also known as Don, he was born April 11, 1950, in Enterprise, to Robert Jay “Tex” Miller and Bonnie Jean (McCubbin) Miller. He had two siblings. His brother, Michael Miller, died on the same day as Don. After graduating from Enterprise High School in 1968, Don joined the U.S. Navy. He served in both Vietnam and Korea aboard the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier as a boilerman.
Upon discharge from the Navy in 1973, Don returned to Wallowa County. He worked several jobs including roofing and construction before moving to Alaska in the early 1980s. He worked as a contractor then as a full-time employee, eventually becoming a supervisor for Peak Oil at Prudhoe Bay. He lived in Anchorage, Kenai and Soldotna near the Kenai River, where he enjoyed fishing for salmon.
Wallowa County eventually drew Don back home in the early 1990s, and he became a commuter, flying between Prudhoe Bay and home every two weeks. He retired in 2010 to help care for his dad who was in failing health.
Survivors include his sister Janelle Miller; his mom’s first cousin, Connie McCubbin Ferguson; first cousin and hunting buddy, Rick Miller and wife, Mindy; nieces, Wendy Roberts, Toni Bennett, Emily Linder, and Genevieve Methvin and husband, Chris; nephew, Charlie Linder and wife, Katie; great-nieces, Jordann Dewitt and husband, Eric, Carsyn Roberts, Kara and Alayne Bennett, and Cleo Methvin; great-nephews, Tyrel and Casey Rankin, Troy Bennett, Oliver Methvin, and Henry and James Linder; great-great- nephew, Parker Dewitt; and many cousins.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 1650 NW Naito Parkway, Suite 190, Portland 97209, or the charity of your choice.
