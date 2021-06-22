1924-2021
Wallowa
Donald Earl Schaeffer, 97, of Wallowa, died June 17, 2021, at Wallowa Memorial Hospital in Enterprise. A graveside service will be held June 25 at 11 a.m. at Bramlet Memorial Cemetery in Wallowa, followed by a potluck gathering in the Beth Johnson Room of the Wallowa School. Arrangements are by Bollman Funeral Home, Enterprise.
Also known as Don, he was born May 17, 1924, at home in Wallowa, to Earl and Mary (Wheeler) Schaeffer. He grew up in Wallowa and graduated from Wallowa High School in 1942.
Don served in the U.S. Army from April 1943 to August 1945, participating in battles and campaigns in Normandy, northern France, Rhineland and central Europe. On Aug. 13, 1946, he married Rose “Marie” Barnes.
Don worked for the Forest Service and, upon his return from World War II, joined his father in the family business, Schaeffer Automotive.
Don loved summer camping trips with his family at the Lostine River. He enjoyed flying and daily drives around Wallowa County.
Surviving relatives include his son, Larry “Donnie” Schaeffer of Wallowa; three granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Schaeffer; twin brother, Ron Schaeffer; sister, Geneva Johnson; stepdaughter, LaVonne Prince; and grandchildren, Terryhl, Todd and Tandi Prince.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wallowa Memorial Park, PO Box 97, Wallowa 97885 (make checks payable to “Lending Heart Community Resource”).
