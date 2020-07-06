1954-2020 • Cove
Donald Joseph “Joe” Pretti, 65, of Cove, died June 29 at his residence. At his request there will not be a service.
Known as Joe, he was born July 3, 1954, in Rifle, Colorado, to Donald and Donna (Hatton) Pretti. He graduated from Rifle High School.
Joe was employed as a master mechanic in the automobile industry. If it had a motor, he could fix it. He enjoyed hunting and playing with his dogs. Football and baseball were his favorite sports. He would say his greatest accomplishments were his children and grandchildren, and he especially loved watching them play sports.
Surviving relatives include his daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Chad Jensen of Huntington Beach, California, and Nicole and Doug Worsech of Union; son, Dylan Pretti of Cove; sisters, Linda Hansen and Sharon Fazzi, both of Silt, Colorado; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Linda Pretti of Elizabeth, Colorado; three grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Donna Pretti, and brother-in-law, Alvin Hansen.
