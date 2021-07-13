1938-2021
La Grande
Donald Lloyd Berry, 83, of La Grande, died July 11, 2021, at his home. A graveside service will be held July 15 at 10 a.m. at the Island City Cemetery.
Also known as Don, he was born Feb. 17, 1938, in La Grande, to Merton Albert Berry and Golda Joyce (Beck) Berry. He was the fifth of eight children. A life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Don was sealed to his sweetheart, Bonita Christine Hug, in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1968.
Don served in the U.S. Navy, studying missiles. He had a brilliant mind that could fix anything mechanical or electronic. He used those talents successfully throughout his life.
Don also enjoyed camping and picking huckleberries with his family. He was very proud of the early off-road vehicle christened “The Berry Bug” that he designed and built.
In 1985, his wife, Bonnie, suggested they take square dance lessons. He enjoyed it so much that he went on to become a successful round dance cuer who others loved dancing with. He and Bonnie continued to go dancing at least once a week for most of the last 35 years.
Don loved three things more than anything else: his family, soft-serve vanilla ice cream and Ford automobiles. His patience and optimism were unmatched, and he never said an unkind word about another person. His quiet sense of humor and quick wit will be deeply missed.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Bonnie; children and their spouses, Lloyd and Rachel Berry, Christine and Scott Landers, Michael and Tia Berry, and Melinda and Jared Contreras; 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and siblings and spouses, Maxine and Vic Shinsel, Bob Berry and Wes and Teri Berry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Raymond and Glendon; and sisters, Thelma Jean and Luella Mae.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
