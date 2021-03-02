Formerly of La Grande
Donald L. Clark, 99, formerly of La Grande, died Feb. 20 in Jacksonville, Alabama. A private graveside service with interment at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery will be held after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and it is safer to travel.
Known as Don, he was born in Ukiah to Lynn and Lydia (Ochs) Clark. He graduated from high school in Ukiah in 1939.
Don worked for the U.S. Forest Service until he was drafted in September 1942. He was a medic in the Philippines and Japan during the war and was discharged in January 1946. When he returned home he worked for the Forest Service and attended college. After finishing college he began a 22-year teaching career in Pilot Rock in 1950. He later taught in Pendleton, Heppner, Ione and La Grande.
Upon retiring from teaching Don worked for the Oregon State Employment Office as a counselor for 11 years. Beginning in 1988 he worked for the Forest Service Wildlife Habitat Lab for eight years.
Don was a member of the Elks Lodge for 30 years and a member of the Island City Lions Club.
Surviving relatives include his children and their spouses, Donald Jr. and Barbara Clark of Maryville, Tennessee, Richard and Shirley Clark of Jacksonville, Alabama, and Linda Kay and Bill Reinmiller of Portland; foster son, John Cole and his wife, Susan, of St. George, Utah; and 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Loray, and son, David L. Clark, who was killed in Vietnam in 1967.
