Joseph • 1934-2020
Donald Swart, 86, of Joseph, died May 12 after a long battle with cancer. There will not be a formal funeral ceremony at this time.
Known as Don, he was born Jan. 20, 1934, at Hot Lake to Roy Elmer and Ruth (Shintaffer) Swart of Lostine. One of nine children to be born to the couple, he had three older sisters and was the first of six sons. Don began his education at the school in Evans, a settlement near Lostine, then attended third grade at the Lostine Grade School. He completed elementary and secondary school and graduated from college in La Grande, then taught music in the Union for two years. He married Gail Coffin of Enterprise in 1956.
Don served in the U.S. Army, where he qualified to be in the 8th Army Band in Korea and was trained to pilot the U-2 airplane and fly reconnaissance missions. Following his military commitment, he returned home to Wallowa County to work with his father-in-law, Gwen Coffin, the publisher of the Wallowa County Chieftain. Don served as publisher and editor and eventually purchased the newspaper, selling it to his son Rick in 2000.
A longtime member of the Rotary Club of Wallowa County, Don concentrated time and energy on the Rotary International Youth Exchange program. He directed the Rotary District 5100 youth exchange program for seven years. His committee enabled nearly 500 American high school students to experience a year in a foreign country and also brought nearly 500 students from other countries to live with American families and attend school in the Pacific Northwest. In 2008, Don received the prestigious Service Above Self award from Rotary International.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Evelyn, whom he married in July 2001; sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Liysa of Eagle Creek, Donald Jr. and Sherroll of Enterprise, and David and Stacy of Shelton, Washington; daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and John Kirkiede of Missoula, Montana, and Lisa and Keith Phillips of Fox Island, Gig Harbor, Washington; stepsons, David Cairns of La Grande and Jim Cairns of Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand; stepdaughter, Mary Leigh Rohrman of Hermiston; 16 grandchildren and step-grandchildren; sister, Carol Collie of California; and brothers, Kenneth Swart of Pennsylvania, Harry Swart of Chicago and John Swart of Kennewick, Washington.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
Don’s family is planning a Book of Memories with contributions by family, friends and neighbors. Copies of a collection of memories and thoughts of Don as well as a few pictures will be published in the book and given to those who contribute items to it.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wallowa County Health Care Foundation or the Rotary Club of Wallowa County scholarship program.
