1933-2020 • Island City
Donna Claudine Doud, 86, of Island City, died Oct. 12 at a local care facility. A service will be held next spring.
Donna was born Dec. 17, 1933, in Coffeeville, Kansas, to Earl and Edna (Noyes) Kincheloe. She resided in Coffeeville, Kansas; Kellogg and Caldwell, Idaho; and Elgin. She married Gerald Lewis Doud.
Donna was employed at Simplot Farms and Sears. She was a loving mother and devoted wife. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening, quilting and canning. She also enjoyed watching baseball.
Surviving relatives include her children and their spouses, Ernest Lee and Judy Doud of Elgin, Edna Irene and Tom Carpenter of La Grande, and Gerald Dean and Mel Doud of Humptulips, Washington; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; youngest daughter, Donna May Rose; grandson, Seth Waymen Robinson; parents, Earl and Edna Kincheloe; and all of her siblings.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
