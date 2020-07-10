1931-2020 • Formerly of Wallowa
Donna Jean Emmons, 88, formerly of Wallowa, died March 17 at her home in Medford. A graveside service will be held July 18 at 11 a.m. at the Wallowa Cemetery, followed by a celebration of her life at the home of Elsie and Red Evans. Arrangements are by Bollman Funeral Home, Enterprise.
Donna was born July 22, 1931, in Wallowa, to Glen and Hilma Sherod. She was a 1949 graduate of Wallowa High School, where she was a member of the Gamma Theta Sorority.
Donna was introduced to LeRoy Emmons of La Grande by a friend. They were married Sept. 24, 1950, and made Wallowa their home. They had five children (one who passed away just days after his birth). They had been married for 29 years when LeRoy passed away in April 1979.
Donna worked many jobs in Wallowa, retiring from US Bank in 1996. After retirement she enjoyed planting, reading and collecting wind chimes. She also took care of her youngest daughter, Jeannie, who battled cancer for 24 years.
After Jeannie passed away in March 2007, Donna decided to move to Medford, where she could be closer to her remaining family. In her new home she had a beautiful sunroom where she continued to collect wind chimes and grow the best Christmas cactus you’ve ever seen. She enjoyed making new friends with her neighbors, walking her dog to her daughter’s house just down the street, spoiling her great-grandchildren and jokingly giving the ones she loved most a hard time.
As Donna grew older, her decision to move to Medford proved to be a blessing. Her son Roger was able to move into her home to assist with her care. When her condition declined, she was constantly comforted and cared for by her daughter Vickie and, with multiple trips from his home, her son David.
Surviving relatives include her children, David Emmons and his wife, Roxanne, Roger Emmons, and Vickie Sutton; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Glen Sherod; mother, Hilma Sherod; husband, LeRoy Emmons; sister, Genevieve Keyser; daughter, Jeannie Emmons; and son-in-law, Craig Sutton.
