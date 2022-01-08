Donna Jean (Daggett) Brodhead died December 24, 2021, at Grande Ronde Retirement Home in La Grande, Oregon. A memorial service for Donna and her husband, Rusty, will be held at a later date. (Time and date will be announced)
Donna Jean was born on April 23, 1935, in Wallowa, Oregon, to Lester and Mary (Hunter) Daggett.
Donna grew up in Wallowa and Union County and graduated from La Grande High School. She worked numerous jobs throughout her life including owning and running a small grocery store in North Powder, Oregon. Donna also baked pies, breads and pastries for the North Powder Cafe for a number of years. She absolutely loved being a grandma and great-grandmother, and she was always telling everyone how many grandchildren she had.
Donna married and later divorced George Claire Grove. She married Merald “Rusty” Lee Brodhead on June 27, 1968.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rusty Brodhead; her older sister, Arlene; and her grandson, Colby.
Donna is survived by her children Susan Faith (Grove) Blake of Portland, Robert George Grove of Pendleton, Russell Howard Grove of La Grande, Ruth Irene (Grove) Frieboes of North Powder, and Anthony Kent Grove of La Grande; grandchildren, Eric Blake, Andrea (Blake) Acosta, Zeb Grove, Sam Grove, Tyler Grove, Riley Grove, Adam Grove, Jen (Frieboes) Smith, Josh Frieboes, abd Toni Marie Grove; numerous great-grandchildren; and sister, Blanche (Daggett) Hutchison
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.