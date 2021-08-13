1941-2021
North Powder
Donna Mae Hack, 80, of North Powder, died Aug. 8, 2021, at home. A memorial service will be held Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene. Friends are invited to join the family immediately following the service at the church for a potluck reception (meat will be provided; bring a dish to share).
Donna was born May 24, 1941, in Baker and raised in Pondosa. She lived in Keating, Union and Heppner before moving to North Powder, which has been her home for many years.
On Jan. 17, 1958, Donna married Larry Hack in Weiser, Idaho. They raised four children, whom she was very proud of. She was a wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and friend. In her life she befriended many people and was always there if you needed anything.
Besides raising her children and taking care of her home, Donna worked at the old St. Elizabeth Hospital in Baker and was a janitor at the Keating School.
She drove school bus for many years, taking special needs children to La Grande and back to North Powder every day, no matter what the weather brought. She drove the Haines route and also took the kindergarten kids home. She enjoyed the children who rode the bus and would come home with stories of the things they did and how she had to get after them.
Donna enjoyed crossword puzzles, sewing, jigsaw puzzles and watching TV. She even got to playing computer games on the iPad, which she said she would never do.
Surviving relatives include her husband of 63 years, Larry; sons and daughters-in-law, Allen and Betty, Mike and Beth, and Ron and Debbi; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Lloyd Davis; daughter, Rhonda; sisters and brothers-in-law, Pat and Paul, and Hallie and Henry; brother, Leon; mother-in-law, Shirley; and granddaughter, Tracy.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or the North Powder FFA in care of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, PO Box 543, Halfway 97834.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
