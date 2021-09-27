Doris Irene Rhoads, 91, formerly of Union County, died July 21, 2021, at her daughter’s and grandson’s home in Weston. A memorial service will be held Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. at the Summerville Cemetery Chapel.
Doris was born June 4, 1930, in Milton, to William O’Dell and Amanda Jane (Jordan) O’Dell. She graduated from La Grande High School in 1948 and married Charles E. Rhoads on Oct. 17, 1948, in La Grande.
Doris was a stay-at-home mother until her children were school age and then she worked various jobs in John Day until 1973 when they moved back to La Grande. In 1974 they moved to Milton-Freewater. She became a hairdresser and worked at several different salons before working at Headline Salon for more than 20 years. She moved to Summerville in 1990.
She was a member of the First Christian Church, Past Matron of the Order of Eastern Star, a life member of more than 65 years in Elgin and Milton-Freewater, and Daughters of the Nile. She was a life member of Jewel No. 96 Lodge of Summerville and was the president of the Rebekah Assembly of Oregon in 2011-2012.
Surviving relatives include her children C. Alan Rhoads of Salem, A. Leigh Rhoads of Sacramento, California, Charles A. Rhoads of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, MaryAnn Rhoads of Weston, and Kathy L. Williams of Milton-Freewater; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Rhoads.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Order of Eastern Star, Jewel No. 96 Rebekah Lodge, or the Shriners Hospital for Children in care of Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater 97862
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.