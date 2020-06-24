1930-2020 • Elgin
Dorothy Boughton Pope, 90, of Elgin, died June 10 at her daughter’s home in Elgin. At her request, there will not be a service.
Known as Dottie, she was born Jan. 11, 1930, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Waldo and Mary (Smith) Hughart. She resided in Traverse City, Michigan; Fairbanks, Alaska; Boston, Massachusetts; and Portland and Elgin. She graduated from Traverse City High School in 1947, then attended college for two years in Fairbanks. She married Richard S. Pope, and they later divorced.
Dottie was employed with OHSU as a medical records tech tumor registrar. She enjoyed watercolor painting, rug hooking and gardening.
Surviving relatives include her children, Gail Pope of Elgin and Richard W. Pope and his wife, Gillian, of Gladstone; brother and sister-in-law, Wally and Mary Hughart of Moody, Alabama; one grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Waldo and Mary Hughart, and sisters, Elizabeth Naab and Helen Pratt.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heart n’ Home Hospice, 2104 Cove Ave., Suite A, La Grande 97850, or the Elgin Food Bank, 850 N. Alder, Elgin 97827.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
