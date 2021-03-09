1925-2021 • La Grande
Dorothy M. Hunt, 95, of La Grande, died March 3 at her home. At her request there will not be a public service. Private burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Baker City. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande.
Dorothy was born April 19, 1925, in Portland, to Herbert E. and Sybil A. (Carpenter) Hunt. The J.R. Hunt and U.S. Carpenter families were early settlers in Baker Valley. Dorothy was raised and attended school in Portland and Baker City, graduating from Baker High School in 1944.
Following high school, Dorothy joined the Cadet Nurse Corps. She completed the nursing program at Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Spokane, Washington, and a nursing degree program at the University of Washington. In 1953 she served two years of active duty in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, stationed at Fitzsimons Army Hospital in Denver, Colorado.
After her tour of duty with the Army, Dorothy returned to the Puget Sound area in Washington and was employed by the U.S. Veterans Administration. She worked at V.A. Medical Centers in Seattle and Tacoma until her retirement in 1982.
In 1988 Dorothy moved from the Puget Sound area back to Eastern Oregon, settling in La Grande. She enjoyed outdoor activities, crafts, traveling and volunteer work. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church and the Grande Ronde Hospital Auxiliary.
Surviving relatives include her nephews, Mark Masterson of La Grande and Glen Masterson and wife, Nancy, of Arizona and Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie Masterson.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of one’s choice.
