1944-2020 • Formerly of La Grande
Dorsa Diane Mutch, 76, formerly of La Grande, died Aug. 2.
Dorsa was born March 28, 1944, in Vancouver, Washington, to Charles Arthur and Pauline Opal (Vess) Zigler. She was raised in La Grande with her older sister, Laurel, and younger sister, Anita, and attended La Grande High School.
As a young adult Dorsa moved to the Portland area where she worked a few modest jobs such as at an abattoir, a cannery and a line job at Sawyer’s (View-Master), before attending beauty school in 1966 and discovering her lifelong love of hairdressing, which she performed until retiring, except for the year sabbatical she took to volunteer for the Special Olympics in 1977. In the late 1980s she took a few construction classes at Portland Community College, then she and a girlfriend took off rebuilding houses. In the 1990s she worked for Tri-Met Bus as a part-time bus driver.
In 1972 Dorsa moved to Aloha, where she raised her family and built her life. She loved to garden and always had the prettiest yard in the neighborhood. She also enjoyed videotaping her grandchildren, which usually ended with long narrated trips through her flower beds. She was extremely crafty and always decorating her beautiful home. She loved Christmas and was in her element when decorating for the holidays. Her Christmas trees were stunning and not a single branch ever went without at least one ornament. She had a great fondness for kitties (cats) and her babies (great-grandchildren), and she’d beam pure joy whenever she spoke of them. She enjoyed oldies music, singing out loud and attending Concerts in the Park with her La Grande Alumni Ladies group.
Dorsa adored her family, cherished her friends, enjoyed people, and loved giving gifts. She was the queen of “garage sale finds” and bedazzling, and her family and friends were often the recipients of such finds and bedazzlements.
Dorsa had a memory that wouldn't quit and she delighted in real trips down memory lane. She was a strong, determined lady and a force to be reckoned with, which often led to herself fixing anything that needed fixing. She was so strong that she tirelessly fought a battle with cancer for 16 years. She didn’t lose the battle of cancer, but bravely won the battle of freedom.
Dorsa was sister to Laurel and Anita and her husband, Glenn; mother to Brent and Cristy and her husband, John; stepmother to Brad and his wife, Lynnette; and grandma to three granddaughters, two grandsons and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
