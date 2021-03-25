1943-2021 • Elgin
Douglas Grant Carper, 78, of Elgin, died March 23 at his residence. A viewing will be held April 7 from 5-7 p.m. at Loveland Funeral Chapel, La Grande. A graveside service will begin at 10 a.m. April 10 at the Cove Cemetery. Attendees must wear a mask at both locations and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines. The graveside service will be streamed live for those who cannot attend; go to www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com and click on the “Funeral Videos" button near the bottom of the home page just before 10 a.m.
Douglas was born Jan. 15, 1943, in Enterprise, to Howard and Gladys (Roby) Carper. He resided in Wallowa, Union, Cove and Elgin. He attended grade school and graduated from high school in Cove, where he was on the football, basketball and baseball teams.
On Nov. 11, 1966, Douglas married Cynthia Darlene Miller from Union. He served in the U.S. National Guard for 20 years.
Douglas worked for Boise Cascade Lumber in La Grande, Ronde Valley Lumber in Union, and Boise Cascade Complex in Elgin for 37 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, photography, woodworking, storytelling, writing poems, gardening and sharing his harvest. He loved being in the mountains, swimming, hunting, cutting wood, gathering berries and fishing.
Douglas was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a two-year mission in New Zealand, and years later he worked in the temple.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Cynthia; children and their spouses, Wesley and Michele Carper of Sedro-Woolley, Washington, Darlene and Dale Read of La Grande, Leota and Chuck Green of North Bonneville, Washington, Michelle and Jared Bedard of Enterprise, and Layne and Jaime Carper of Crooked River Ranch; sisters, Barbara Altmiller of Orofino, Idaho, Audrey Williams of San Francisco, California, and Charlotte Phillips of Boise, Idaho; 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Gladys, and brother, Charles Carper.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.