La Grande • 1933-2020
Douglas Kay Spiegel, 87, of La Grande, died March 31 at a local care facility. Interment will take place at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
Known as Doug, he was born March 10, 1933, in Kewanee, Illinois, to Forrest and Dorothy (Douglas) Spiegel. After graduating from high school, Doug and a friend saved up money to buy bicycles to ride to Mexico, where they spent a few weeks before returning home. He attended Black Mountain College for a semester, then worked for several months before he was drafted.
While serving in Hawaii during the Korean War, Doug met his future wife, Hazel Sachie Kishimori. In Doug, Sachie found a compassionate heart and someone she could truly talk with. He was a real listener and will be missed. They married in Hawaii in 1955.
Doug earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics at the University of Hawaii at Manoa under the GI bill. A lifelong jazz enthusiast, he hosted his own show at KUOH, the student radio station. Doug later earned a PhD from the University of North Carolina in psychology with a specialization in psychometrics.
Doug taught at the University of South Dakota for many years, where he rode the same bike to work almost every day. He published key contributions in his areas of research and was particularly productive working with colleagues at Texas Christian University. After his career in academia, he worked in applied human factors research at the U.S. Army Research Institute at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas.
Doug enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, passing on his love of the outdoors and the Great Plains to his daughters. The family spent many summer vacations camping throughout the West and exploring National Forests and National Parks.
Throughout their lives together, Doug and Sachie enjoyed traveling, playing bridge with friends and savoring many delicious meals together. In retirement, they moved to La Grande to be closer to family.
Surviving relatives include his wife of 64 years, Sachie; daughters and sons-in-law, Sara and Chuck of Bellingham, Washington, Lia and Dave of La Grande and Amy and Mike of Lincoln, Nebraska; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and nine nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Dorothy, and sister, Sally Ann Seven.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.