1927-2019 • Formerly of La Grande
E. Kay Munsell, 92, formerly of La Grande, died Dec. 23, 2019, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Meridian, Idaho. Due to the pandemic, services were canceled. A private interment was held at Grandview Cemetery in La Grande, where she was laid to rest with her husband, Roy.
Known as Kay, she was born on Feb. 13, 1927, in Intake, Montana, to Earnest and Hazel Sutton. She married Don McClain and had three children: Mike, Ken and Peggy. On April 10, 1965, Kay married Roy Munsell and added to her family Luci and Becky.
Kay worked as a secretary for the Forest Service until she remarried, then she was the bookkeeper for Munsell Logging. When she and Roy retired from logging, they purchased a farm in Adrian, where they raised cows and sheep, grew hay and corn crops and had a large garden. They enjoyed traveling in their fifth wheel to many states and countries.
Kay loved to quilt. It was her passion to bless all of her family with their own quilts. Those who have one cherish all of her heart and soul that went into making it.
Surviving relatives include her sister, Marie Downing; sisters-in-law, Helen Sutton and Velda Sutton of Amboy, Washington; children and their spouses, Mike and Rollean McClain of Nyssa, Ken and Brenda McClain of Gainesville, Georgia, Peggy and Kelly Johns of Longmont, Colorado, Luci and Lynn Brown of Seattle, Washington, and Becky and Don Seely of Spokane, Washington; 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Danny Munsell of New York.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy Munsell; sister, Enid Wilson; and brothers, Walt Sutton, Keven Sutton and David Sutton.
