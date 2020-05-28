Union • 1949-2020
Ethel “Kaye” Jenkins, 70, of Union, died May 25 at her home in the Ramo Flat Apartments in Union. She will be buried with her sister and their parents at the Summerville Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center of La Grande.
Known as Kaye, she was born Nov. 12, 1949, in Joseph, to Eldon and Shirley (Keener) Down. Kaye moved with her family to La Grande, Baker, Missoula, Montana, Boise, Idaho, and Texas before returning to Boise and then Union.
Kaye graduated from high school in Missoula, Montana, with the class of 1968. She worked as an administrator for the Albertsons grocery store chain until her retirement. Kaye enjoyed bowling and tole painting.
Surviving relatives include her son, Greg Malone of Portland, and sister, Sharon Middleton of Union.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Barbara Woods.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Association, 3212 Highway 30, La Grande 97850.
Online condolences may be left at www.danielsknopp.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.