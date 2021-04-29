1924-2021 • Joseph
Earnest “Beryl” Brookshire, 96, of Joseph and formerly of Union, died April 26 in Boise, Idaho. A funeral service will be held May 3 at 11 a.m. at the Catherine Creek Community Center in Union. The service will be streamed live for those who cannot attend (for Zoom access information, call 208-283-6759). Committal and interment will follow at the Union Cemetery. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande.
Known as Beryl, he was born June 22, 1924, in Kimberly, to Walter Zane and Anna Marie (Cochran) Brookshire. When he was young the family moved to Mitchell, and he graduated from Mitchell High School. He enlisted in the Merchant Marines and served during World War II.
After his discharge Beryl returned to Mitchell, where on Oct. 25, 1950, he married Dorothy Silvey. They owned the Mitchell grocery store, then the hotel and restaurant. After selling those businesses they moved to North Powder in 1959 and then to Union in 1961. He later moved to Joseph to be near family.
Beryl worked as a logger until his retirement, and he and Dorothy then had a day care in their home. She preceded him in death on March 24, 2018. Beryl was an active member of the Masonic Lodge, York Rite, Scottish Rite and Shrine. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and he loved gardening, getting wood and butchering meat.
Surviving relatives include his children and their spouses, Richard Beryl and Sharron Brookshire of Canyon City, Jeffery Otto Brookshire and Norma Jett of Joseph, and Angie Smith of Perry; son-in-law, Bert Marx of La Grande; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren (soon to be 12).
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Phyllis Marx; grandson, Clint Kirkland; and brothers, Les, Ken, Charles, Paul and Randy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a Shriners Hospital of your choice.
