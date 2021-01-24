1931-2021 • La Grande
Edcil “Ed” James Bright, 89, of La Grande, died Jan. 20 at a local care facility. A private service will be held at a later time.
Known as Ed, he was born July, 2, 1931, in Wallowa, Oregon, to James Elmer and Jewell (McReynolds) Bright. He resided in Wallowa, Summerville and La Grande. He married Dorrene Joan Miller on Dec. 28, 1955, in Dayton, Washington. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957.
Ed worked on a ranch in Summerville and was employed by Grain Growers and RD Mac. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge. He enjoyed hunting and outdoor activities with his family. He loved his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren with all his heart.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Dorrene Joan Bright of La Grande; son and daughter-in-law, James and Danette Bright of La Grande; stepchildren and their spouses, Dale and Ellen Campbell of La Grande, Larry and Karen Campbell of Cove, Judy and Greg Nordang of Twisp, Washington, and Ronald and Rita Campbell of Pendleton; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
