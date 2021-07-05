1941-2021
La Grande
Edith “Marie” Hewitt, 80, of La Grande, died June 29, 2021, at her home. At this time a public service is not planned. She will be interred next to her daughter at Valley Memorial Park in Hillsboro. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande.
Known as Marie, she was born June 19, 1941, in Portland, to James Hamilton and Edith Evelyn (Siefert) Rogers. She was raised by an aunt with her cousins in Cedar Mills and graduated from Beaverton High School in 1959.
Marie was a wife, mother and homemaker but also worked for a time for Trust Joist Northwest in Hillsboro. On Aug. 15, 1960, she married Howard Lee Hewitt in Escondido, California. They moved to La Grande from Hillsboro in 1997.
Marie loved cooking, baking, tending her flowers and fishing. She also enjoyed crocheting and working crossword puzzles. She had a great love of animals, especially dogs and had many as pets over the years.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Howard Lee Hewitt, of La Grande; daughters, Peggy Hewitt of Portland, Darla Hewitt of Saint Helens, and Rhonda Hewitt of La Grande; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Wong of Dallas and Sharon Reed of Portland; and brother, Larry Rogers of Deer Island.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Holly Rashel Schulz, and daughter, Pamela Nell Hewitt.
