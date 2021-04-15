1960-2021 • North Powder
Edward F. Stradley, 60, of North Powder, died March 5 at his residence. At his request, there will not be a service.
Edward was born April 18, 1960, in Caldwell, Idaho, to David and Katherine (Stapton) Stradley. In high school, he was on the football and baseball teams. One of his favorite things to do was draw, and he also played pool.
Surviving relatives include his father, David; brothers, Harry and Gregory of North Powder; and uncles, Fred Halbreg and Eddie Halbreg.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, David, Scott, Rick, Duane, Terry, Sherie and Sue.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
