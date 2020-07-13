1972-2020 • La Grande
Edward Stanley Aukai Hua, 48, of La Grande, died July 7 at a friend’s residence. A service will be held at a later time.
Edward was born Jan. 16, 1972, in Hilo, Hawaii, to Albert and Marilyn (Wong) Hua. He attended Santa Ynez Valley High School. On March 8 of this year he married Amanda Shrout. Edward was an auto detailer and enjoyed doing freehand art.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Amanda; children, Yesinia Hua and K’Lani Hua; stepchildren, Nina Gohn, Charles Gohn, Ty Shrout, Dru Taft, Jazmen Shrout, Izaiah Shrout and Izabell Shrout; brothers, Richard Hua of Garden Grove, California, Sonny Hoopai of Ontario, and David Wood of Florida; sisters, Alicia Hua of Hilo, Hawaii, Jenn Musick of Kennewick, Washington, and Diane Marchand of Florida; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
