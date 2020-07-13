1972-2020 • La Grande

Edward Stanley Aukai Hua, 48, of La Grande, died July 7 at a friend’s residence. A service will be held at a later time.

Edward was born Jan. 16, 1972, in Hilo, Hawaii, to Albert and Marilyn (Wong) Hua. He attended Santa Ynez Valley High School. On March 8 of this year he married Amanda Shrout. Edward was an auto detailer and enjoyed doing freehand art.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Amanda; children, Yesinia Hua and K’Lani Hua; stepchildren, Nina Gohn, Charles Gohn, Ty Shrout, Dru Taft, Jazmen Shrout, Izaiah Shrout and Izabell Shrout; brothers, Richard Hua of Garden Grove, California, Sonny Hoopai of Ontario, and David Wood of Florida; sisters, Alicia Hua of Hilo, Hawaii, Jenn Musick of Kennewick, Washington, and Diane Marchand of Florida; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Hua as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.