Edward Ray Jones, 84, of Enterprise, died April 22. A celebration of his life memorial will begin at 4 p.m. May 1 at the Jones Ranch, 83157 W. Dorrance Lane, Enterprise.
Edward was born Oct. 9, 1936, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Donald and Clara Jones. He grew up in Iowa and California, but in his heart, his home was Enterprise, where he lived for 50 years.
Edward met his future wife, Helen, in high school in Chico, California, and they were married on Oct. 15, 1955. When they moved to Wallowa County they eventually fulfilled the dream of owning their own ranch and small business. Edward’s outgoing personality and innate farm knowledge helped make the ranch and businesses what they are today.
Edward was a loyal patriot. He served active duty as a military policeman in the U.S. Air Force Strategic Air Command. He also served in the reserve U.S. Air Force and the reserve National Guard as a loadmaster, flying in and out of the Vietnam War.
Edward was a jack-of-all-trades, as most farmers are. He worked as a map maker for the USGS, as a surveyor for the California State Department of Highways, as a fertilizer salesman, and the dream-fulfilling career as a fertilizer/chemical business owner and farmer.
Edward loved his wife and family, the farm and learning about anything and everything. He was an avid reader, always inquisitive, and never met a stranger. He was also very involved in the community over the years, including the Wallowa County Stockmen, Wallowa County Fair, Hurricane Creek Ditch Company and Rusty Nuts Car Crew.
Edward was tough and gruff but sweet and gentle. Known as Daddy and Grandpa Ed, he will be sorely missed and stories about him will be told for generations.
Surviving relatives include his children, Douglas, Kevin, Marie Gorbett and Rebecca Sterner; 11 grand-children; and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Jones.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity.
