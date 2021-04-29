1950-2021 • La Grande
Eileen Christine Berry, 71, of La Grande, died April 24 at Grande Ronde Hospital after a long battle with cancer. A celebration of her life will take place at the American Legion at a later date.
Eileen was born April 24, 1950, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Roy and Eula (Helmer) Donahoe. She was raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, and graduated from Lincoln High School. She married Glendon Berry and they moved to La Grande in 1990.
Eileen retired from D&B Supply after working many years in shipping and receiving. She loved gardening, fishing, camping, picking huckleberries, carpentry and sewing. She could make anything look new again.
Eileen took special interest in antiques and genealogy. She considered longtime family friend Mykel Hansell of La Grande to be part of her family. She enjoyed drinking beer while playing games like 10,000, rummy and train dominos.
Surviving relatives include her daughter, Angelena Schroeder of La Grande; brother, Ronald Donahoe of Arizona; one grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, mother, sister, two brothers and a nephew.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to gf.me/u/zrjgg7.
