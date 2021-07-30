1948-2021
La Grande
Elaine D. Voetberg, 72, of La Grande, died July 24, 2021, at her home. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Elaine was born Sept. 22, 1948, in Enterprise, to Kelsie Makin and Arlene Makin. She was their first child. She grew up in Enterprise and graduated from Enterprise High School in 1966.
Upon graduation, Elaine moved to Spokane, Washington, to attend Kinman Business University. She then moved to Grand Coulee, Washington, where she worked in the school district.
Elaine became active in her communities by organizing fundraisers for the schools and local fire departments. In 1979 she moved to La Grande and went to work for Skip Bradley and Harold Laurence in the insurance business. Elaine stayed with the business through several owners. She was considered a mainstay of the field for her wealth of knowledge and humanity that touched the lives of people in three counties for nearly 40 years.
Elaine met her future husband, Don, in 1984 at a J.I. Morgan company dinner. She came to this dinner with her sister and brother-in-law.
Elaine was an avid outdoors person, camper, gardener and cook. She was famous for her specialty cakes that were often baked in unusual circumstances for her family, who always came first and foremost.
A loving wife, mother, auntie and sister, Elaine had an infectious positive outlook on life. Her gentleness and quiet strength touched everyone she met.
She was never one to say “Goodbye” — she always said “See ya later!”
Surviving relatives include her husband, Don Voetberg; stepsons, Don Dee Voetberg and Dwayne Voetberg and wife, Carol; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Lynn Clary; brother, Lynn Makin; nieces, Melissa Keene and Jessica Nye; nephews, Tyrel and Carson Makin; and eight grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
