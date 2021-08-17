1934-2021
Formerly of Wallowa and La Grande
Elaine Stein, 86, formerly of Wallowa and La Grande, died Aug. 16, 2021, in Hermiston. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Aug. 20 at Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 23 at the Enterprise Cemetery.
Elaine was born Oct. 15, 1934, in Osborne County, Kansas, to Earl Sherley and Cora (Bratton) Sherley. She grew up in a little house on the Kansas prairie and moved with her family to Oregon in the late 1940s. The family stopped in Sumpter for a short time before settling in Wallowa.
Elaine graduated from Wallowa High School, then attended Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls and received training to be a lab technician. After college, she moved to La Grande, where she lived for most of her adult life. She worked as a lab technician and X-ray technician at St. Joseph and Grand Ronde hospitals. She later worked as a bookkeeper for the family business, “Steins Wash Haus & Dry Cleaners.” After retiring in 2006, she moved to Hermiston, where she has lived for the past 15 years.
Elaine married Tom Williams in Wallowa in 1952. The couple later divorced. She married Warner Stein in La Grande on Dec. 5, 1971.
Involved in the La Grande community for many years, Elaine was active in the La Grande PTA, Swim Team, Bowling League (past president), Emblem Club, Eastern Star and the Elks Lodge.
Elaine enjoyed reading books, playing cards and knitting. But most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Warner; nine children; 34 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara; and brother, J.B.
To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
