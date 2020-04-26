La Grande • 1934-2020
Elen Irene Johnson, 85, of La Grande, died April 7 at La Grande Post-Acute Rehab. A private family service is planned for May 2 in La Grande. Burial will be in Litchfield, Nebraska.
Elen was born June 10, 1934, in Kiowa, Colorado, to “Tec” and Thelma (Bellamy) Hartman. Elen and her twin sister, Helen, joined an older brother, Bill, in the family. She attended first grade at Hilltop School and then several years at Ashgrove School before the family moved to Denver, where Elen graduated from high school.
At the age of 12, Elen chose to serve the Lord and endeavored to live her life with a love and appreciation for God.
After graduating from high school, Elen worked at the Denver Telephone Company for six years. On July 28, 1956, she married Gordon Johnson at her parents’ home in Denver. They moved to Farnam, Nebraska, and then to Callaway, Nebraska. These years were spent farming and ranching, before they moved to Greeley, Colorado.
In 1972, the family moved to Island City. Gordon and Elen farmed for 15 years until they retired and moved into La Grande.
Elen enjoyed staying busy with work and hobbies, including sewing, crocheting, cooking and many yard and garden projects. Later in life she loved to help her children, grandchildren and others with anything and everything. She was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Surviving relatives include her children and their spouses, Lorinda and Don Blakely of La Grande, Dana and Sid Snow of Litchfield, Nebraska, Lyle Johnson of La Grande, Dale and Robin Johnson of La Grande, and Jenell and Mike Howland of Cottage Grove; 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and many other foster and step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren who called her grandma; brother, Bill Hartman of Aurora, Colorado; sister, Helen Snow of Litchfield, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Raymond Johnson; and nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.