1979-2021 • Formerly of La Grande
Elizabeth Ann McCallister, 41, formerly of La Grande, died March 11 in Page, Arizona.
Elizabeth, also known as Liz, was born Nov. 9, 1979, in La Grande, to Roger and Maggie Gawith.
Elizabeth was married and divorced two times, first to Jimmy K and then to Jay McCallister, the father of her children.
Elizabeth loved her children and her animals with all of her heart. She would talk about her children to people who were close to her. Elizabeth was also a huge animal person. She was always rescuing some sort of animal even if she was allergic to it. She also loved photography.
Surviving relatives include her father, Roger Gawith of Albany; son, Hunter, 13; daughters, Leah, 16, and Jade, 12; sisters, Catherine Rasmussen of Page, Arizona, and Angela Karns of Temecula, California; aunts, Sharon McCraw, Verla Trump, Phyllis Mento and Juanita Myers; and nieces and nephews: Samone, Dante, Dakota and Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Maggie Gawith, and uncles, Billie, Harry and Vern Gawith.
Memorial donations can be made to Catherine Rasmussen; email gndsmommy@gmail.com for more information.
