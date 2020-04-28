Summerville • 1934-2020
Ellis Warner Mickey, 85, of Summerville, died April 21 at a local care facility. A private service will be held at a later time.
Ellis was born Oct. 23, 1934, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Homer and Henrietta (Burgess) Mickey. He resided in Missouri, Kentucky and Oregon. He graduated from Bob Jones University and earned a Covenant Theological Seminary Divinity master’s degree.
Ellis served in the U.S. Air Force 1959-1963. He was married to Theora Witbeck for 25 years.
Ellis was a pilot for Standard Oil and other companies. He also was a manager of a restaurant and was awarded Best Manager of Kentucky Fried Chicken in New Mexico. A pilot for 60 years, Ellis flew many passengers and also took children up for flights. He was a member of many pilot organizations over the years, including Soaring Society of America and Symons Wave Memorial. Ellis was certified to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ, a true man of God.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Theora; three children; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Henrietta.
