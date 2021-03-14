1921-2021 • La Grande
Elma Elese Sherwood, 99, lifetime resident of the Grande Ronde Valley, died March 12 in La Grande. A family graveside service will be held at Grandview Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Thomas Vernon “Skip” Sherwood. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande.
Elma was born Nov. 18, 1921, in Summerville to Heber Wells and Elma Irene (Wagoner) Conrad. In 1946 she met and married Thomas Vernon “Skip” Sherwood. They enjoyed many happy years together on their farm on Foothill Road until Skip’s death in 1984. In 1994, Elma was reintroduced to Lyle "Sandy" Sanderson, her companion until his death in 2007. They enjoyed traveling worldwide and spending winter months in Arizona.
Elma was very active. She was a mother and homemaker, helped maintain a dairy farm, and worked at the Tinker Box, a craft store, and Laurence’s Jewelry. If it was a hobby, a craft or a volunteer opportunity, she would take it on and perfect it. She was a past Oregon state president of the UPRR Lady Firemen, taught 4-H classes and was active with the Home Extension Service.
Elma enjoyed painting, cake decorating and making wedding cakes. Many people have told the family she was the nicest person they have ever known.
Surviving relatives include her children, Barbara Sparks and husband, Charles Sparks, of La Grande and Gilbert, Arizona, Thomas Sherwood of Richland, and Cheryl Sherwood Kosta of La Grande; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and brother, Delmer Conrad of La Grande.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Skip; and companion, Sandy.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Association, 3212 Highway 30, La Grande 97850, or the American Cancer Society, 330 S. Curry St., Portland 97239.
